Mild few days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Happy Monday, today has been a very pleasant day across the Heartland. We are going to see those well above average temperatures stick with us through Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s tomorrow and pushing 80 by Wednesday. Along with the warm conditions are breezy winds out of the southwest. Wind gusts up to 30 to 35 mph likely Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front racing our way. Tracking our next chance for rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers possible all day Thursday and into the early morning hours Friday. Once this front pushes through afternoon highs will drop to the upper 50s lower 60s with evenings on that chilly side back in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.