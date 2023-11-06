Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Mild few days

First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 11/6
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Happy Monday, today has been a very pleasant day across the Heartland. We are going to see those well above average temperatures stick with us through Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s tomorrow and pushing 80 by Wednesday. Along with the warm conditions are breezy winds out of the southwest. Wind gusts up to 30 to 35 mph likely Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front racing our way. Tracking our next chance for rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers possible all day Thursday and into the early morning hours Friday. Once this front pushes through afternoon highs will drop to the upper 50s lower 60s with evenings on that chilly side back in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews extinguished a large fire at a home in Painton, Missouri on Sunday.
Emergency crews respond to large house fire in Painton, Mo.
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 4 will move on to the...
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Round 2 final scores
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Three people were shot outside of a bar in Dyersburg, Tennessee early Sunday morning, November 5.
Three people shot at Dyersburg bar
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 11/6
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 11/6
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 11/6
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 11/6
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 11/6
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 11/6