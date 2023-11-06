Heartland Votes
Man accused of breaking into Franklin Co. home

Kyle W. Georgi, 20, was arrested on charges of residential burglary and theft.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a burglary at a home on Monday morning, November 6.

According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call around 9:26 a.m. from a Franklin County resident who told them he had just returned home and found someone in his house.

The caller said he confronted the man, who then ran from the home.

Deputies responded and began searching the area near the home. They found a man matching the description given by the homeowner.

The man, later identified as Georgi, was taken back to the home and the deputies say the homeowner identified him as the person he found inside his home.

Georgi was taken to the Franklin County Jail where he remains awaiting a detention hearing.

