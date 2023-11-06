Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Glen Allen residents learn more details regarding property buy out

During Monday’s meeting, Comstock told residents they can expect to begin receiving those bids...
During Monday’s meeting, Comstock told residents they can expect to begin receiving those bids in December.(Madison Steward/KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Months after severe flooding in Glen Allen, people living there are learning more about a possible government buyout of their properties.

They heard from local and state officials on Monday morning, November 6, who laid out the next steps of that buyout program.

Jane Marquis and Ruthanne Cable are Glen Allen property owners who attended Monday’s meeting.

“Three strikes and I am out,” Cable said. “We’ve had three disasters this year, just please God let the buyout happen.”

Both Marquis and Cable’s properties in Glen Allen were severely damaged by flooding in August.

“We had five investment properties rental houses and all of them got massive water damage our tenants had to move because the places were unlivable,” said Marquis,

Marquis said she sees the buyout as her only feasible option.

“Even if we fix them, it would be a high cost,” Marquis continued. “We are afraid people won’t want to live in that area knowing that it might happen again.”

The Natural Resource Conservation Service worked to secure $5.8 million in funding for the buyout from the USDA.

Engineer Marty Comstock explained how this process will work.

“The next step is to enter into an agreement with the sponsor, which is the county commission, and we will move forward with the project from there once we get that agreement which we expect to get signed this week and that would allow appraisals to begin on the damaged property and offers to be made to the owners,” said Comstock.

During Monday’s meeting, Comstock told residents they can expect to begin receiving those bids in December.

Marquis said the sooner those offers are made, the better, and she wants to see the land have a better use for her community.

“It would make a beautiful park for the children I would love to see it as a green space.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews extinguished a large fire at a home in Painton, Missouri on Sunday.
Emergency crews respond to large house fire in Painton, Mo.
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 4 will move on to the...
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Round 2 final scores
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Three people were shot outside of a bar in Dyersburg, Tennessee early Sunday morning, November 5.
Three people shot at Dyersburg bar
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say

Latest News

Deputies say they found cocaine wrapped in electrical tape hidden in a Wendy's cheeseburger.
Man cited after deputies find cocaine hidden in cheeseburger during traffic stop on I-57
Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued a drought alert for the state on May 31, 2023. Since then,...
SEMO professor speaks on continuing low Mississippi River levels
A Mayfield man is facing a DUI charge after deputies received a report of an “extremely...
Deputies: Mayfield man facing DUI charge, consumed ‘dangerously high levels’ of alcohol
Heartland Afternoon Hangout 11/6
Heartland Afternoon Hangout 11/6