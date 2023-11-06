Glen Allen residents learn more details regarding property buy out

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Months after severe flooding in Glen Allen, people living there are learning more about a possible government buyout of their properties.

They heard from local and state officials on Monday morning, November 6, who laid out the next steps of that buyout program.

Jane Marquis and Ruthanne Cable are Glen Allen property owners who attended Monday’s meeting.

“Three strikes and I am out,” Cable said. “We’ve had three disasters this year, just please God let the buyout happen.”

Both Marquis and Cable’s properties in Glen Allen were severely damaged by flooding in August.

“We had five investment properties rental houses and all of them got massive water damage our tenants had to move because the places were unlivable,” said Marquis,

Marquis said she sees the buyout as her only feasible option.

“Even if we fix them, it would be a high cost,” Marquis continued. “We are afraid people won’t want to live in that area knowing that it might happen again.”

The Natural Resource Conservation Service worked to secure $5.8 million in funding for the buyout from the USDA.

Engineer Marty Comstock explained how this process will work.

“The next step is to enter into an agreement with the sponsor, which is the county commission, and we will move forward with the project from there once we get that agreement which we expect to get signed this week and that would allow appraisals to begin on the damaged property and offers to be made to the owners,” said Comstock.

During Monday’s meeting, Comstock told residents they can expect to begin receiving those bids in December.

Marquis said the sooner those offers are made, the better, and she wants to see the land have a better use for her community.

“It would make a beautiful park for the children I would love to see it as a green space.”

