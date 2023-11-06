First Alert: Warm, breezy fall day

(KFVS) - Expect warm and breezy conditions for a few more days ahead of a cold front Thursday.

Afternoon highs today look to reach the mid to upper 70s, with some locations reaching 80 degrees.

There will be more clouds north and more sunshine south, but it will remain dry.

Winds will be out of the southwest.

Tonight is looking dry and cool with a few more clouds.

Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Tuesday will remain dry and very mild.

Wednesday is looking to the warmest and windiest day of the week with highs near 80 degrees, but winds will be gusty out of the southwest.

Thursday into Thursday night a cold front will move through the Heartland.

This will bring more clouds and a period of rainfall.

The best chance for rain looks to be Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.

Friday is looking cooler into the upcoming weekend with lows in the 30s and highs mainly in the 50s.

