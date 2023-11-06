First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Warm and Breezy Start to the Work Week.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We will have warm and breezy conditions to start the work week, before a cold front moves in about Thursday. For today it will be breezy and very mild, with southwest winds and afternoon highs of about 75 to 80. More clouds north and more sun south, but everyone will be dry. Monday night will be dry and cool, with a few clouds and lows of about 55 to 60…and tomorrow (Tuesday) will again be dry and very mild. Wednesday is shaping up to be the warmest (and windiest) day of the week, with highs near 80 but gusty southwest winds.

On Thursday into Thursday night a cold front will move through the area from NW to SE. This will bring clouds and a period of rainfall. Currently the best chance of rain looks to be Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. On Friday we’ll clear out and turn cooler behind the front…and the upcoming weekend will be mostly clear with lows mostly in the 30s and highs mainly in the 50s.

