Deputies: Mayfield man facing DUI charge, consumed ‘dangerously high levels’ of alcohol

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man is facing a DUI charge after deputies received a report of an “extremely impaired” driver.

Christopher Duggins, 40, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of DUI fourth or greater offense in 10 years with aggravated circumstances, fleeing and evading in a motor vehicle first degree, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and other traffic offenses.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, deputies responded to the area of KY 58 East and KY 131 for a report of an “extremely impaired driver.”

A deputy found the vehicle and tried to pull it over; however, the driver fled northbound on KY 131. The driver continued going north to the area of Neeley Road where deputies say he threw an empty bottle of liquor into the driveway of the home.

The vehicle pulled into a home on Neeley Road and the driver refused to get out. Deputies say the driver also began to resist arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, a taser was used on the driver and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was identified as Duggins.

Due to his level of intoxication, deputies say he was taken to an area hospital where he was admitted due to having consumed “dangerously high levels of alcoholic beverages.”

