Carbondale police investigating shots fired

Officers located two vehicles and two apartments that were damaged as a result of gunfire....
Officers located two vehicles and two apartments that were damaged as a result of gunfire. However, no one was found injured as a result of the shots fired(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale police are investigating after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged by gunfire.

Around 6:08 p.m. on November 5, Carbondale police officers responded to the 900 block of East Grand Avenue regarding numerous reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived and located two vehicles and two apartments that were damaged as a result of gunfire. However, no one was found injured as a result of the shots fired.

One person was detained at the scene but no charges have been filed currently. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department by calling 618-549-2121.

