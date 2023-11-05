Three people shot at Dyersburg bar

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Three people were shot outside of a bar in Dyersburg, Tennessee early Sunday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. on November 5, Dyersburg police went to 2405 St. John Avenue, Midway Bar in reference to a shooting.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers arrived to discover that three individuals had been shot while in the parking lot. All three victims were airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the case remains under investigation. Two people have been identified as a person of interest in the shootings.

