Three people shot at Dyersburg bar

Officers arrived to discover that three individuals had been shot while in the parking lot. All...
Officers arrived to discover that three individuals had been shot while in the parking lot. All three victims were airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Three people were shot outside of a bar in Dyersburg, Tennessee early Sunday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. on November 5, Dyersburg police went to 2405 St. John Avenue, Midway Bar in reference to a shooting.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers arrived to discover that three individuals had been shot while in the parking lot. All three victims were airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the case remains under investigation. Two people have been identified as a person of interest in the shootings.

