Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

A lot of sunshine and nice temperatures to end the weekend

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/5
By Meghan Smith
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning and happy Sunday. Well expect to see another great day to get out and enjoy this beautiful weather. Temperatures starting off in the mid 40s and will quickly warm up into the upper 60s for most of the Heartland. Mostly cloudy conditions as we look into this evening, temps falling back into the low 50s.

This warm tend we have been experiencing these past couple of days will continue into our work week. Seeing temps as high as the low 80s, also seeing an increase in humidity levels. However do hang up your jackets just yet, as cooler temps are expect to creep back in by Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cape Girardeau man is facing felony charges following a weapons violation incident Friday...
Cape Girardeau man arrested on felony kidnapping, harassment charges
A woman was killed Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Kennett, Missouri.
Kennett PD: Pedestrian struck, killed in crash
The crash occurred as the vehicle was backing up on private property on County Road 318. The...
Cape Girardeau man injured after driving off side of embankment
Graves County Deputies located and arrested 45-year-old Tabatha Wilhite. She was under the...
Wanted fugitive arrested in Graves County
One person was killed in a house fire Saturday morning in Neelyville, Missouri.
One killed in house fire in Neelyville, Mo.

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/5
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/5
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Unseasonably warmer temps on the way
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/4/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/4/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/4/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/4/23