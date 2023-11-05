Illinois High School Football Playoffs Round 2 final scores
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The scores are in for the second round of the Illinois High School Football Playoffs.
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 4 will move on to the quarterfinals.
Here are the final scores of the Heartland games played on Saturday:
Class 1A
- Sesser-Valier beat Catlin 32-8
Class 2A
- Nashville beat Quincy Notre Dame 18-27
- Breese Mater Dei beat Johnston City 18-27
Class 3A
- Tolono Unity beat Du Quoin 25-35
Class 4A
- Murphysboro beat Charleston 14-13
- Harrisburg beat Peoria 22-27
