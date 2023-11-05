Illinois High School Football Playoffs Round 2 final scores

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The scores are in for the second round of the Illinois High School Football Playoffs.

The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 4 will move on to the quarterfinals.

Here are the final scores of the Heartland games played on Saturday:

Class 1A

Sesser-Valier beat Catlin 32-8

Class 2A

Nashville beat Quincy Notre Dame 18-27

Breese Mater Dei beat Johnston City 18-27

Class 3A

Tolono Unity beat Du Quoin 25-35

Class 4A

Murphysboro beat Charleston 14-13

Harrisburg beat Peoria 22-27

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.