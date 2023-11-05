Heartland Votes
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Round 2 final scores

The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 4 will move on to the...
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 4 will move on to the quarterfinals(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The scores are in for the second round of the Illinois High School Football Playoffs.

The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 4 will move on to the quarterfinals.

Here are the final scores of the Heartland games played on Saturday:

Class 1A

  • Sesser-Valier beat Catlin 32-8

Class 2A

  • Nashville beat Quincy Notre Dame 18-27
  • Breese Mater Dei beat Johnston City 18-27

Class 3A

  • Tolono Unity beat Du Quoin 25-35

Class 4A

  • Murphysboro beat Charleston 14-13
  • Harrisburg beat Peoria 22-27

