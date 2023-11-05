Heartland Votes
First Alert: Beautiful, warm weather for Sunday; trend continues through Wed.

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/5
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Another beautiful day in the Heartland today, with plenty of sunshine and warm, dry conditions.

We will see clear skies and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s in most places.

Meghan Smith says if you have any plans today, be sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine!

The warm trend continues through Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

Dry, clear conditions will also continue, but a front is expected to arrive Wednesday evening, bringing chances of rain overnight into Thursday.

It will start to feel like fall again, as temps cool off by next weekend.

