Emergency crews at scene of large house fire in Painton, Mo.

By Heartland News
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PAINTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are currently working to control a large fire at a home in Painton, Missouri.

The home is off Highway P, between Painton and the Whitewater River.

At this time, the house is fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

A neighbor says the homeowners were at church when the fire started.

Your First Alert news team is at the scene, and will provide more details when available.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

