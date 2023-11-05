Heartland Votes
Breezy and warm start to the week

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 11/5/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, today was another great day to enjoy the outdoors. Afternoon temperatures were in the upper 60s to lower 70s and that sunshine was out. Tonight, clouds start to roll in and temperatures are expected to drop to around 50 degrees. The beginning of the work week is going to be well above average in the temperature department. Highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday through Wednesday. Main concern for the first half of the week will be the gusty winds out of the southwest. Gusts as strong as 35 mph on Wednesday. Our next cold front arrives Wednesday night stirring up the chance for rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Jumping ahead to next weekend, highs will drop back to the 50s with those evenings in the 30s.

