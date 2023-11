CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Lady Hornets defeated the South Iron Lady Panthers 3-0 in the Volleyball Class 1 State Championship game on Saturday, November 4 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The Hornets swept the first three sets 25-13, 25-13 and 25-20.

The victory earns Advance its fifth state title in the last six seasons.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.