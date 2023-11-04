Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Wanted fugitive arrested in Graves County

Graves County Deputies located and arrested 45-year-old Tabatha Wilhite. She was under the...
Graves County Deputies located and arrested 45-year-old Tabatha Wilhite. She was under the influence of meth during a serious crash on June 10(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBER, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a dangerous wanted fugitive Friday afternoon.

Around 3:55 p.m. on November 3, Deputy Larry Jones and Deputy Tony Cornwell located 45-year-old Tabatha Wilhite at a house on KY 1920 in the Melber area. Wilhite was located hiding under a bed sheet in the corner of a bedroom at the residence.

Wilhite was arrested and charged with 1st Degree trafficking in a controlled substance, greater than two grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, assault in the first degree and DUI 1st offense with an aggravated circumstance.

All of the above charges stem from a collision that Wilhite was involved in on June 10 in Fancy Farm. A blood test taken that day confirmed that Wilhite was under the influence of methamphetamine when the crash occurred. The crash seriously injured Robert Thomas of Fancy Farm. Both Thomas and Wilhite were flown to Nashville area hospitals after the collision.

Wilhite was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, faces two felony counts of having sexual contact with a student.
Former teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Cape Girardeau woman in jail for not making court appearance
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed

Latest News

The crash occurred as the vehicle was backing up on private property on County Road 318. The...
Cape Girardeau man injured after driving off side of embankment
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
Bullet holes found in front door of Cape Girardeau home
Police are investigating after a juvenile and an adult were taken to an area hospital with...
Cape Girardeau police: Juvenile, adult being treated for gunshot wounds
Mayor Jake Crafton signed a proclamation declaring November 3 Sheryl Crow Day in Kennett.
Watch party held in Kennett for Sheryl Crow’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction; Nov. 3 is Sheryl Crow Day