Unseasonably warmer temps on the way

By Cassie Campbell
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland! Hopefully everyone was able to soak up the vitamin-D today, it has felt amazing outside. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid 40s. Due to upper level disturbance, there is an isolated chance for a light sprinkle late tonight but most of us will remain dry. Another mild day in store for us tomorrow with lots of sunshine. High pressure overhead will keep us dry and well above with those temperatures as we get into next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday in the mid to upper 70s! Tracking our next front to arrive Wednesday evening, this will bring rain chances back into the Heartland overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Cooler conditions set in by this time next week.

