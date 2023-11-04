Three lodged in Calloway County after attempting to steal from detective

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three men were lodged at the Calloway County Detention Facility after they attempted to steal from a detective.

Around 1:30 a.m. on November 3, an off-duty detective with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and his wife were alerted by their security cameras that someone was on their property.

The cameras showed three men attempting to make entry into their locked vehicles in the driveway. As the detective was going outside, the suspects drove away at a high rate of speed.

Despite the headlights being off, the detective was able to locate the suspect vehicle a short distance away. Another deputy arrived and a traffic stop was conducted.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, it is suspected that the individuals took property and firearms out of at least five vehicles in that area before they were stopped. The firearms did not belong to the Sheriff’s Office or the off-duty detective.

The three men were lodged at the Calloway County Detention Facility on the following charges:

19-year-old Terrance Mark Jackson Johnson of South Fulton, Ky. 3rd Degree criminal trespassing Theft by unlawful taking - Firearm Theft by unlawful taking - From vehicles Possession of burglary tools Engaging in organized crime

20-year-old Camron Malieke Price of Hornbeak, Tenn. 3rd Degree criminal trespassing Theft by unlawful taking - Firearm Theft by unlawful taking - From vehicles Possession of burglary tools Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia Engaging in organized crime

19-year-old Jimmy Dewayne Gage Webb of Dyersburg, Tenn. Reckless driving Theft by unlawful taking - Firearm Theft by unlawful taking - From vehicles Possession of burglary tools Engaging in organized crime



