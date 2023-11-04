Sunshine and nice temperatures for the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning! Starting the weekend off with comfortable temperatures, sitting in the low 50s. Temps are expected to increase into the upper 60s for most of the heartland for today. Quiet and mild conditions expected throughout the entire weekend. This evening expect to see temperatures fall into the mid to low 50s to upper 40s. Now there is a slight chance of a few sprinkles for the late evening and into the overnight hours but for the most part we will see dry conditions leading into Sunday.

Now due remember to set your clocks back as tomorrow is the end of Daylight Saving. Clocks will chance at 2am on Sunday giving us an extra hour of sleep.

