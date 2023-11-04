Heartland Votes
Saint Louis Zoo’s Wild Lights display to open after Thanksgiving

Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo begin on Nov. 24.
Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo begin on Nov. 24.(Kari R. Frey(Saint Louis Zoo))
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Saint Louis Zoo’s holiday light display is back this year starting November 24.

Wild Lights will be open from 5 p.m. to 8:30 on select nights November 24 through December 30. Tickets cost $12-$18 a person for ages 2 and up.

Tickets have to be bought in advance on the zoo’s website. It also lists specific dates and times.

There will be several light displays throughout the zoo, and there are a few new ones this year. A spokesperson said popular dates may sell out quickly.

There will also be a sensory-friendly night on Monday, December 11, supported by the Autism Clinic at Hope.

