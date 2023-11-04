Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

NASA mission discovers bonus asteroid during first flyby

NASA's Lucy spacecraft discovered a second asteroid when it flew by the Dinkinesh asteroid this...
NASA's Lucy spacecraft discovered a second asteroid when it flew by the Dinkinesh asteroid this week.(NASA/Goddard/SwRI/Johns Hopkins APL/NOIRLab, NASA/Goddard/SwRI/ASU via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a two-for-one for NASA’s Lucy spacecraft as it conducted its first asteroid flyby earlier this week.

The spacecraft flew by the small asteroid Dinkinesh on Wednesday.

It is located in our solar system’s main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

Astronomers discovered that Dinkinesh is really part of a binary pair of space rocks. The Lucy team believes the larger asteroid is a half-mile wide while the smaller one is 0.15 miles across.

The team on Earth will continue to get the data that was collected during the flyby over the next week.

Lucy’s main goal is to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroid swarms which have never been explored.

It will take some time though since Lucy isn’t going to reach those asteroids until 2027.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, faces two felony counts of having sexual contact with a student.
Former teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Heartland Football Friday 11/3.
Heartland Football Friday 11/3
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
The route will travel west of the county’s Dave Donaldson Wildlife Management Area and through...
Future I-57 to affect hundreds of acres of farmer’s land

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
US and Arab partners disagree over the need for a cease-fire as Israeli strikes kill more civilians
Authorities in Oregon say two women are under arrest after one of them was found attempting to...
Woman arrested after crawling into McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatening workers
A new sign is seen following a street renaming ceremony for Tupac Shakur in Oakland, Calif.,...
Tupac Shakur has an Oakland street named for him 27 years after his death
A Cape Girardeau man is facing felony charges following a weapons violation incident Friday...
Cape Girardeau man arrested on felony kidnapping, harassment charges
One person was killed in a house fire Saturday morning in Neelyville, Missouri.
One killed in house fire in Neelyville, Mo.