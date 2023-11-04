Murray, Ky. man arrested after allegedly shooting at cellphone during domestic incident

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray, Kentucky man is facing felony charges after a domestic incident on Friday night.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Morris Drive around 8 p.m. on November 3, in reference to a disturbance.

The caller told dispatch that 25-year-old Michael D. Gurnitz had just intentionally discharged his firearm into the victim’s cellphone and would not let them leave the bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

After further investigation, deputies learned the disturbance had become physical and Gurnitz had fired the gun at the phone, which was near the victim.

Gurnitz was arrested and taken to the Calloway Co. Detention Center for fourth-degree assault-domestic violence (no visible injury), three counts of menacing, first-degree wanton endangerment (Class D felony) and first-degree unlawful imprisonment (Class D felony).

