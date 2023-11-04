Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Murray, Ky. man arrested after allegedly shooting at cellphone during domestic incident

A Murray, Kentucky man is facing felony charges after a domestic incident on Friday night.
A Murray, Kentucky man is facing felony charges after a domestic incident on Friday night.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray, Kentucky man is facing felony charges after a domestic incident on Friday night.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Morris Drive around 8 p.m. on November 3, in reference to a disturbance.

The caller told dispatch that 25-year-old Michael D. Gurnitz had just intentionally discharged his firearm into the victim’s cellphone and would not let them leave the bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

After further investigation, deputies learned the disturbance had become physical and Gurnitz had fired the gun at the phone, which was near the victim.

Gurnitz was arrested and taken to the Calloway Co. Detention Center for fourth-degree assault-domestic violence (no visible injury), three counts of menacing, first-degree wanton endangerment (Class D felony) and first-degree unlawful imprisonment (Class D felony).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, faces two felony counts of having sexual contact with a student.
Former teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Heartland Football Friday 11/3.
Heartland Football Friday 11/3
The search for a missing McCracken County, Kentucky man has ended after he was found in...
Missing McCracken Co. man found safe in Tennessee
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A Cape Girardeau man is facing felony charges following a weapons violation incident Friday...
Cape Girardeau man arrested on felony kidnapping, harassment charges
One person was killed in a house fire Saturday morning in Neelyville, Missouri.
One killed in house fire in Neelyville, Mo.
A woman was killed Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Kennett, Missouri.
Kennett PD: Pedestrian struck, killed in crash