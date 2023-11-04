Kennett PD: Pedestrian struck, killed in crash

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was killed Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Kennett, Missouri.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on November 3.

According to the Kennett Police Department, officers went to Highway 412 East for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Mo. where she later died.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Kelsey Midkiff of Kennett.

