Kennett PD: Pedestrian struck, killed in crash
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was killed Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Kennett, Missouri.
It happened just before 10 p.m. on November 3.
According to the Kennett Police Department, officers went to Highway 412 East for a crash involving a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Mo. where she later died.
The victim was identified as 25-year-old Kelsey Midkiff of Kennett.
