First Alert: Comfortable conditions this weekend; daylight saving time ends tomorrow

(KFVS) - After chilly temperatures this week, you can expect warmer, more comfortable conditions ahead.

Meghan Smith says temps are starting off in the low 50s this morning, but are expected to rise into the upper 60s later. Quiet and mild conditions are expected throughout the entire weekend.

This evening, we will see temps fall into the low 50s, with a slight chance of a few sprinkles into the overnight hours.

Sunday morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s, but things will warm up by noon. Expect clear, sunny skies all day.

The warm trend continues to rise as we begin our work week.

Don’t forget!

Sunday, November 5, is the end of daylight saving time, so be sure to change your clocks. Some clocks will automatically change at 2 a.m. tomorrow, giving an extra hour of sleep.

