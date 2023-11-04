Heartland Votes
Carbondale man charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

City of Carbondale Police Officers went to the 1200 block of West College Street regarding a...
City of Carbondale Police Officers went to the 1200 block of West College Street regarding a report of a man with a gun. Officers found the resident standing near a rifle.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was taken into custody after police found him standing near a rifle.

Around 2:48 p.m. on November 4, City of Carbondale Police Officers went to the 1200 block of West College Street regarding a report of a man with a gun. Officers found the resident, 31-year-old Dakota W. Mitchell of Carbondale, standing near a rifle.

Officers were able to take Mitchell into custody without incident. He was subsequently found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Mitchell was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He will be transported to the Jackson County Jail for incarceration.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

