Carbondale man charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was taken into custody after police found him standing near a rifle.
Around 2:48 p.m. on November 4, City of Carbondale Police Officers went to the 1200 block of West College Street regarding a report of a man with a gun. Officers found the resident, 31-year-old Dakota W. Mitchell of Carbondale, standing near a rifle.
Officers were able to take Mitchell into custody without incident. He was subsequently found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
Mitchell was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He will be transported to the Jackson County Jail for incarceration.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.