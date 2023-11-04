Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Carbondale man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing

Carbondale Police are looking for this man in connection with a deadly stabbing
By Olivia Tock and Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing.

On November 3, officers located and arrested the suspect, 44-year-old Terrance D. Ware of Carbondale. Ware was arrested on the warrant for 1st Degree murder without incident in the 400 block of West Jackson Street.

Ware was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he incarcerated.

According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers went to the 400 block of E. Larch Street around 7:03 p.m. on November 1, to investigate a fight that led to injuries.

They found a victim with stab wounds, who was later identified as 23-year-old William M. Pittman of Carbondale. Pittman was then taken to a Carbondale hospital by ambulance but later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Officers learned that Pittman had been stabbed by Ware over a personal disagreement. Ware was not at the scene when police arrived.

The investigation continues to be active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, faces two felony counts of having sexual contact with a student.
Former teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Heartland Football Friday 11/3.
Heartland Football Friday 11/3
The search for a missing McCracken County, Kentucky man has ended after he was found in...
Missing McCracken Co. man found safe in Tennessee
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A Cape Girardeau man is facing felony charges following a weapons violation incident Friday...
Cape Girardeau man arrested on felony kidnapping, harassment charges
One person was killed in a house fire Saturday morning in Neelyville, Missouri.
One killed in house fire in Neelyville, Mo.
A woman was killed Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Kennett, Missouri.
Kennett PD: Pedestrian struck, killed in crash