Carbondale man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing.

On November 3, officers located and arrested the suspect, 44-year-old Terrance D. Ware of Carbondale. Ware was arrested on the warrant for 1st Degree murder without incident in the 400 block of West Jackson Street.

Ware was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he incarcerated.

According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers went to the 400 block of E. Larch Street around 7:03 p.m. on November 1, to investigate a fight that led to injuries.

They found a victim with stab wounds, who was later identified as 23-year-old William M. Pittman of Carbondale. Pittman was then taken to a Carbondale hospital by ambulance but later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Officers learned that Pittman had been stabbed by Ware over a personal disagreement. Ware was not at the scene when police arrived.

The investigation continues to be active and ongoing.

