Cape Girardeau man injured after driving off side of embankment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was injured Friday night after he drove off the side of an embankment.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened around 10:17 p.m. on November 3.

The crash occurred as the vehicle was backing up on private property on County Road 318. The vehicle ran off the left side of an embankment and overturned.

The driver, 72-year-old Boyce W. Church, received moderate injuries in the crash. Church was transported to Cape Girardeau County private ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

