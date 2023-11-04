Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau man arrested on felony kidnapping, harassment charges

A Cape Girardeau man is facing felony charges following a weapons violation incident Friday...
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man is facing felony charges following a weapons violation incident Friday morning.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on November 3, officers went to the 1400 block of Broadway Street for a weapons violation.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the suspect, 35-year-old Kevin Hendershott of Cape Girardeau.

According to Ptlm. Newton, the victim claimed Hendershott had threatened to stab the victim and had a cell phone in his hand, refusing to let the victim leave the bathroom.

Officers found a knife in Hendershott’s possession.

Hendershott was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Dept. and later formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office for first-degree felony harassment, a Class E felony and second-degree kidnapping, a Class D felony.

He is currently being held on a $5,000 C/S bond.

