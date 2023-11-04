Heartland Votes
Arkansas man arrested after shooting incident near Melber, Ky.

A man from Alma, Arkansas was arrested early Saturday morning after a shooting incident just...
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Alma, Arkansas was arrested early Saturday morning after a shooting incident just outside of Melber, Kentucky.

The incident happened in the early hours of November 4.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home in the 9000 block of KY 945 for a shots fired report.

After further investigation, they learned that 33-year-old Mickey Neighbors was in a fight with another male subject who was at the home with Neighbors.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Neighbors retrieved a firearm and shot two rounds into the air. He then shot two more rounds toward the other male subject, who was trying to run away. One of the rounds struck the gravel driveway near the man who was fleeing.

Neighbors then left the home in a green Ford pickup truck, but was found a few miles down the road by deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. They arrested Neighbors for driving under the influence.

Graves Co. deputies conducted interviews and found shell casings at the home.

Neighbors was then charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, third-degree terroristic threatening and failure to notify the department of transportation of address change.

This investigation is ongoing.

