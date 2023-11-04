Advance Volleyball wins against Galena, moves on to finals
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Volleyball team will be competing in the state championship this weekend after their semifinal victory.
Advance beat Galena on Friday, November 3 at the Class 1 semifinals at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The final score was 3-0.
Advance will face against the winner of the Northwest vs South Iron semifinal match for the championship on Saturday, November 4.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.