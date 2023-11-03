Woodland Boys win Cross Country State Championship

Heartland Votes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - The Woodland Boys Cross Country team has won the Missouri State Championship.

The Woodland Boys Cross Country team became State Champions on Friday, November 3. Reed Layton won 1st place and his brother, Calvin Layton won 4th place.

Also on Friday, the Woodland Girls Cross Country team won 2nd place at the State Championship. Faith Rouggly won 6th place and Presley Ridings won 21st place.

