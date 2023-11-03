Heartland Votes
Warmer temperatures are heading our way, but cool conditions for tonight

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/3.
By Meghan Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Good afternoon heartland. Finally seeing some warming temperatures for our Friday. Sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s for most places. Expect to see a southerly breeze with wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Winds will quiet down this evening, along will temps falling back down into the low 50s. So if you have evening plans I would advise to have a jacket handy for tonight.

Now this warming trend will keep up into the weekend, seeing highs in the upper 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. We can also expect to see a lot of sunshine and mostly cloudy skies.

