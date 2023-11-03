Warm weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning, Heartland, it’s a bit warmer this morning than yesterday, but you’ll probably still need a coat as you’re heading out the door. The good news is we are on a warming pattern heading into the weekend. Today, highs will get up to the low to mid 60s, with plenty of sunshine, but a bit windy as well. If you have Football Friday plans, you may want a sweatshirt or warm jacket on hand because temperatures this evening will dip down to the 50s once the sun goes down. The weekend will see upper 60s, with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sundy.

As we head into the next work week, Temperatures climb into the mid 70s through Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures will dip back to the 60s, and eventually back to the 50s by next weekend. We are also tracking very small chances of rain on Tuesday through Thursday.

