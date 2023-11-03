Three injured in Pemiscot County crash

HAYTI HEIGHTS, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Pemiscot County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred on November 2 around 3:20 p.m. The crash location was on US 412, half a mile west of Hayti Heights.

The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2003 Ford F150, pulled into the path of another vehicle, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. Both drivers were injured, and an occupant of the Ford F150 was injured as well.

The driver of the Ford F150, 55-year-old Jerry G. Jerrnigan of Bragg City, and the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, 62-year-old Mark D. Henfling of Kennett, received moderate injuries in the crash. The passenger of the Ford F150, 82-year-old Leroy Winter of Jacksonville, Arkansas, received minor injuries.

All three injured were transported by EMS to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. According to the MSHP, everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device.

