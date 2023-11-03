Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Sunny and warm weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday! We are heading into a gorgeous weekend. Tracking mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the upper 40s. It will continue to stay breezy out of the southwest rolling into Saturday morning. The clouds roll in for Saturday but it will help bring those highs into the upper 60s. Quiet and mild conditions expected throughout the entire weekend. Trending in those mid 70s heading into next week. Partly cloudy skies and gusty winds will carry us through the beginning of next week. Our next front is looking to arrive Wednesday which could bring us a little rain and cooler temperatures by the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Cape Girardeau woman in jail for not making court appearance
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Terrance D. Ware, 44, of Carbondale, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Carbondale man wanted in connection with deadly stabbing

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 11/3/23
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 11/3/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warm weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 11/3/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 11/3/23
First Alert Forecast @ 3PM on 11/3/23
First Alert Forecast @ 3PM on 11/3/23