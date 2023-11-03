Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

A student is fatally shot outside a high school in Indianapolis

FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis...
FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A student died Friday after being shot in a parking lot outside his Indianapolis high school, authorities said.

The teenage student was shot shortly before 1 p.m. outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooter was another teenager who is not a student at the school, Lt. Shane Foley said.

The student was walking home when he was shot, KIPP Indy Public Schools said in a statement.

IMPD North District Commander Matt Thomas told reporters near the shooting scene that he was “frustrated.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable. It’s unacceptable that in the community, we’ve had conversations about youth violence all week, and this is how our week ends,” Thomas said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement saying the “shooting of an Indianapolis teen is another example of the horrific combination of access to firearms and a failure of conflict resolution. No young person should have to worry about gun violence, let alone near a school.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, faces two felony counts of having sexual contact with a student.
Former teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Cape Girardeau woman in jail for not making court appearance
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo kick off the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
FILE - James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Heaps, a...
Judge says ex-UCLA gynecologist can be retried on charges of sexually abusing female patients
FILE - Milk cartons are displayed at a high school cafeteria in Los Angeles on May 3, 2011. A...
Milk carton shortage hits school lunchrooms in New York, California and other states, USDA says
A woman who lost her wedding ring while handing out Halloween candy has quite a sweet ending...
Woman gets lost wedding ring back thanks to trick-or-treater finding it in their candy bag
It is suspected that Terrance Johnson, Camron Price, and Jimmy Webb took property and firearms...
Three lodged in Calloway County after attempting to steal from detective