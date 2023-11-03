Heartland Votes
SIUC’s Big Muddy Film Festival returns Nov. 11

The festival is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The festival is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Big Muddy Film Festival returns for its 45th consecutive year on November 11.

The one-night event is from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Varsity Theater, 418 S. Illinois Ave.

According to a release from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, it will feature the works of recent alumni, including the award-winning short film “Milton” by director Tim Wilkime. There will also be works from two registered student organizations within the College of Arts and Media.

You can check the full lineup on the festival’s Instagram page: @officialbigmuddyfilmfest.

The festival is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m.

