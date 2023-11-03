Heartland Votes
Senator Fowler joins local officials to celebrate second phase of skatepark completion

Senator Dale Fowler joined community members to celebrate the completion of the second phase of construction at the skatepark with a ribbon cutting ceremony(Illinois Senator Dale Fowler)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Senator Dale Fowler joined community members to celebrate the completion of the second phase of construction at the Harrisburg skatepark.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, November 3. Senator Fowler said the new skatepark will provide many benefits to the Harrisburg community.

“The Harrisburg skatepark has brought a number of positive benefits to our local community,” said Fowler. “Not only has this skatepark provided a safe space for skateboarders, scooters, and bikers to practice and enjoy their sport, but it also promotes a great form of physical activity practicing balance and coordination.”

Senator Fowler secured funding for phase two of the project through a $50,000 member initiative grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Harrisburg Township Park District Executive Director Blake Emery said phase one of the skatepark was locally funded by a general obligation bond and was completed in August 2020.

