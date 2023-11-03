Pets Night Out in Downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pets Night Out returns to downtown Cape Girardeau Friday evening, November 3.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hosting the event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To participate, you have to pick up a stamp card at Mississippi Mutts. They say you must have a minimum of five stamps on your card in order to participate in the raffle.

Organizers say several businesses are participating, so stop by with your stamp card because they will have activities for you and your pet. While the event is until 8 p.m., some businesses may close before then.

Participating businesses include:

Mississippi Mutts, 609 Broadway, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yoga East Healing Arts, 835 Broadway Suite 100, open 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church Peace Park, 207 Broadway. Blessing of the Pets 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a painting activity/adoption event at Peace Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Spectrum Record Lounge, 113 Broadway, open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sugar Chic Creamery, 137 Main St., open 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Many Good Things Brewing, 121 N. Water St., open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Spanish Street Mercantile, 26 N. Spanish St., open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, 16 B N. Spanish St., open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Atelier, 221 B Independence, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ebb & Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Riverside Pottery, 121 S. Main St., open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be a Pet Promenade with pet costume contest, live music and more.

Click here for more information including a map of participating businesses.

