A pair of Heartland Soccer teams lose close games
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Heartland soccer teams both lost close call games on Thursday night, November 2 in Tournament play.
The Southeast Redhawks and the Notre Dame Bulldogs saw their seasons come to a heartbreaking end following their defeats.
The SEMO Women’s Soccer team lost a close game against Morehead State with a final score of 0-1.
The Notre Dame Boys High School Soccer team also lost their game against Farmington with a final score of 1-2.
