Mo. Gov. Parson announces upcoming book ‘No Turnin’ Back’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced an upcoming book about his life titled “No Turnin’ Back.”

According to the release from the governor’s office, the book will be out in March 2024.

“While this book may be a biography of my life, it isn’t just about me. The purpose is to highlight our love for this state and its people and that while Teresa and I have had the opportunity of a lifetime to serve as Missouri’s Governor and First Lady, our story, that started from humble beginnings, is similar to the stories of many Missouri families,” Governor Parson said in the release. “No Turnin’ Back will show that Teresa and I have truly lived our American Dream, one of faith, family, and parotitic service. Throughout our lives, whenever we stood at the crossroads, we moved forward with Missouri grit and determination because, in life, there is no turnin’ back.”

According to the release, net earnings from the sale of the book will go to the Moving Missouri Forward Foundation, a nonprofit that supports Jobs for America’s Graduates - Missouri, children with special needs and other programs focused on children across the state.

Neither Governor Parson nor First Lady Teresa Parson will receive any personal financial benefit from the sales of “No Turnin’ Back.”

