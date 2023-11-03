Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Mo. Gov. Parson announces upcoming book ‘No Turnin’ Back’

Governor Mike Parson announced an upcoming book about his life titled “No Turnin’ Back.”
Governor Mike Parson announced an upcoming book about his life titled “No Turnin’ Back.”((Source: Governor Mike Parson/Facebook))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced an upcoming book about his life titled “No Turnin’ Back.”

According to the release from the governor’s office, the book will be out in March 2024.

“While this book may be a biography of my life, it isn’t just about me. The purpose is to highlight our love for this state and its people and that while Teresa and I have had the opportunity of a lifetime to serve as Missouri’s Governor and First Lady, our story, that started from humble beginnings, is similar to the stories of many Missouri families,” Governor Parson said in the release. “No Turnin’ Back will show that Teresa and I have truly lived our American Dream, one of faith, family, and parotitic service. Throughout our lives, whenever we stood at the crossroads, we moved forward with Missouri grit and determination because, in life, there is no turnin’ back.”

According to the release, net earnings from the sale of the book will go to the Moving Missouri Forward Foundation, a nonprofit that supports Jobs for America’s Graduates - Missouri, children with special needs and other programs focused on children across the state.

Neither Governor Parson nor First Lady Teresa Parson will receive any personal financial benefit from the sales of “No Turnin’ Back.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Cape Girardeau woman in jail for not making court appearance
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Terrance D. Ware, 44, of Carbondale, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Carbondale man wanted in connection with deadly stabbing

Latest News

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that Illinois has...
Gov. Pritzker, IDPH announced $3.5M to boost mental health services
Senator Dale Fowler joined community members to celebrate the completion of the second phase of...
Senator Fowler joins local officials to celebrate second phase of skatepark completion
Mayor Jake Crafton signed a proclamation declaring November 3 Sheryl Crow Day in Kennett.
Watch party to be held in Kennett for Sheryl Crow’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction; Nov. 3 is Sheryl Crow Day
Police are investigating after a juvenile and an adult were taken to an area hospital with...
Cape Girardeau police: Juvenile, adult being treated for gunshot wounds
Researchers have found that traumatic experiences in childhood are tied to drug abuse disorders...
MU receives 3-year funding to battle opioid crisis in rural Missouri