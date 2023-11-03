Heartland Votes
Mayfield High School to honor veterans with special program

Mayfield High School will honor veterans with a special program on Monday, November 6.
Mayfield High School will honor veterans with a special program on Monday, November 6.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield High School will honor veterans with a special program on Monday, November 6.

The annual program will be at 1 p.m. at the high school’s Joe T. Ford, Jr. Court.

“We are deeply honored to pay tribute to our veterans and express our gratitude for their service,” said Billy Edwards, principal at Mayfield High School. “This program is a testament to our school’s commitment to instilling a sense of respect and appreciation in our students for the sacrifices made by those who have served our country.”

According to a release from the school district, it will feature guest musical performances by the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band of Fort Campbell, Ky. The event will also feature student tributes.

They say the 101st Airborne Division is also providing a display of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles. Following the program, students can explore the vehicles and ask the soldiers questions.

The community is invited to attend.

