Living History Day returns to Historic Thebes, Illinois

Living History Day is set for November 4 and marks 175 years since the Thebes Courthouse...
Living History Day is set for November 4 and marks 175 years since the Thebes Courthouse dedication in 1848. The program includes court case reenactments and other activities.(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A historic courthouse in Thebes, Illinois is going to be celebrating it’s 175th anniversary.

Living History Day is set for Saturday, November 4 and marks 175 years since the Thebes Courthouse dedication in 1848. Beginning at 1 p.m., the program includes court case reenactments and other activities.

Admission to the event is free, but donations are appreciated to help preserve the Thebes Courthouse. The courthouse is located at 504 Oak Street, Thebes, Ill.

For additional information about the courthouse and the event, you can go to the Thebes Historical Courthouse Facebook page or visit the Thebes Historical Courthouse website.

