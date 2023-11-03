Living History Day returns to Historic Thebes, Illinois

THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A historic courthouse in Thebes, Illinois is going to be celebrating it’s 175th anniversary.

Living History Day is set for Saturday, November 4 and marks 175 years since the Thebes Courthouse dedication in 1848. Beginning at 1 p.m., the program includes court case reenactments and other activities.

Admission to the event is free, but donations are appreciated to help preserve the Thebes Courthouse. The courthouse is located at 504 Oak Street, Thebes, Ill.

For additional information about the courthouse and the event, you can go to the Thebes Historical Courthouse Facebook page or visit the Thebes Historical Courthouse website.

