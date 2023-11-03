Heartland students spread love, positivity for Thanksgiving with special boxes for families in need

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Spreading love and positivity and helping make Thanksgiving brighter for some.

Students in one Heartland community put their creativity on display for special boxes that’ll be sent to families in need.

3rd through 8th grade students at Vienna Grade School drew and painted more than 100 pictures to put on the sides of boxes.

“I hope they get just a little slice of joy that they can see,” said Lilee Black, 8th grader at Vienna Grade School.

The artwork be displayed on the sides of boxes that will be donated to those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s helping people in your community that you might know personally, and you get to support them and the food pantry supports them and you get to add just a little slice of happiness to everybody’s day,” Black said.

The 3rd through 8th grade students at Vienna Grade School partnered with K-Lee’s Food Pantry to spread the holiday joy.

“We kind of just went for stuff that was related to Thanksgiving or love. So there was a lot of hearts, pumpkins, leaves, fall colors that’s where I went with mine,” said Olivia Quertermous, 8th grader at Vienna Grade School.

The pantry is giving away 100 boxes full of items to make a Thanksgiving meal.

For 8th grader Olivia Quertermous, giving back to her community means a lot.

“Because when we grow up the people who are taking care imitative in our community right now, they’re not going to be here and there’s got to be somebody who steps up to take initiative and that starts with us now,” said Quertermous.

Karen Braden is the President of K-Lee’s Food Pantry. This is the first year she’s doing what she calls a “Thanksloving Dinner Giveaway.”

“We want to be a little bit of a light to shine not only to give people food to fill them with food but to also fill their hearts with a little bit of joy and love this year,” Braden said.

She said she was overwhelmed with the support from the students at Vienna Grade School.

“I love it. I love the fact that the kids also have a heart for this, it’s not just an art project they tossed aside. You know the teacher Nathan he has shown them what it is to put their love into that as well. It’s going to make so many happy faces to see these boxes this year,” she added.

And for those students, they know it’s all about being there for others.

“It’s about serving the community and helping out an amazing cause and helping just giving back to the community,” said Black.

K-Lee’s Thanksgiving box giveaway is expected to be on November 18. There are still about 20 slots available.

If you or you know someone who needs a Thanksgiving meal, you can contact Braden at 270-217-6348.

The “Thanksloving” meal boxes are open to anyone in southern Illinois.

Braden also said the pantry is accepting all donations.

