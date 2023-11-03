Gov. Pritzker, IDPH announced $3.5M to boost mental health services

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that Illinois has awarded $3.5M to 19 different applicants to support post-pandemic child and adolescent health.

The size of the grants ranges from $92,000 to $200,000. According to a release from IDPH, of the new round of grants, 41% are awarded to behavioral health treatment centers, 21% to schools, 21% to healthcare groups, 11% to local health departments and 5% to colleges.

The following grantees will receive funding that will reach those the Heartland:

The Herrin Community Unit School District 4 in Williamson County received a total $173,434.72.

The Illinois Public Health Association received $200,000. This will reach Jackson and Union County.

The Stress & Trauma Treatment Center, Inc. in Saline County received $199,309.75/ This will reach Jackson, Union, Saline, Franklin, and Williamson County.

