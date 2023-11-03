Golden Alert issued for missing McCracken Co. man; possibly seen on traffic cameras in Sikeston

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man out of McCracken County.

According to a release from the McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, Kenneth Sigers, 76, suffers from dementia.

He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has gray hair.

Sigers was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown button-up shirt and a pair of tennis shoes.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Chevrolet truck with Kentucky registration 160VHR.

Authorities say Kenneth Sigers is believed to be driving this gray 2016 Chevrolet truck. (McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)

According to the EMA, Sigers was last seen at his home on Blankenship Drive in Paducah around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1. Traffic cameras show he may have been in the Sikeston, Missouri area on Friday, Nov. 3.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is working this case.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911.

