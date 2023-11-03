Full Throttle Thursday: Mustang Mania

Heartland Votes
By Jeff Cunningham
Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - An awesome sunny day with the wind in your hair, top down in a beautiful ‘65 Mustang convertible.

If that sounds like your idea of heaven, Sam Duncan goes there a lot.

When Sam isn’t at work being the superintendent of New Madrid schools, he gets very high marks in restoring Mustangs.

He has a little shop behind his house and that is where old Mustangs come back to life. But it’s a team effort. Sam’s secret weapon is his wife Melanie, who not only supports his long hours of working on Mustangs, she is a Mustang lover herself.

Melainie said since both she and Sam were born in 1965, they have for years loved that year of Mustang.

We saw two great examples of Sam’s work. A gold 65 GT coupe restored back to original. They found the original owner and he helped them along the way make sure the car is just like it was new in 1965.

They also have a beautiful ‘65 Mustang convertible. And that is Melainie’s car. She picked the white interior and the vintage burgundy color.

And their work isn’t over. There are a couple of Mustang fastback in the shop waiting to get back on the road. One is for someone else, but a blue one is for the Duncans. That would give them a coupe, convertible and a fastback.

Sam said having the trifecta of Mustangs is really exciting. Melanie said, since they have three kids, every child has claimed one of their Mustangs.

