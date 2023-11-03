Former teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A former teacher’s aide in the Kelly School District is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, faces two felony counts of having sexual contact with a student.

According to court records, Kirker’s alleged contact with the student began last spring and continued into the summer break.

Kelly school leaders say Kirker is no longer employed with the district.

This is a personnel matter, and I cannot speak to the specifics of the situation. I can, however, tell you that we take allegations of employee misconduct seriously and act immediately to ensure the wellbeing of students and staff. We are cooperating with law enforcement and appreciate their prompt assistance with this matter.

She is currently being held without bond. She is set to face a judge sometime on Monday, November 6.

