Former teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student

Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, faces two felony counts of having sexual contact with a student.
Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, faces two felony counts of having sexual contact with a student.(Scott County Jail)
By Heartland News
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A former teacher’s aide in the Kelly School District is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, faces two felony counts of having sexual contact with a student.

According to court records, Kirker’s alleged contact with the student began last spring and continued into the summer break.

Kelly school leaders say Kirker is no longer employed with the district.

She is currently being held without bond. She is set to face a judge sometime on Monday, November 6.

