First Alert: Tracking warmer temps over the weekend

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/3
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s a breezy, mild and sunny to end the work week.

Afternoon highs will be closer to average for this time of year in the low to mid 60s.

Winds will also be noticeable out the southwest, around 15 mph.

Temps will dip down into the 50s after sunset.

The warming trend looks to continue through the weekend and into next week.

Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s through Wednesday.

As of right now our next cold front looks to hold off until about Thursday.

Once that front arrives it could bring a little bit of rain.

Temps will also dip back into the 60s and eventually into the 50s by next weekend.

