Fire, graffiti damage at Arena Park under investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating fire and graffiti damage in one of the bathrooms at Arena Park.

Police said there are burn marks on the floor of the bathroom and graffiti on the walls.

Damage is estimated at $2,400.

The damage was reported on Wednesday morning, November 1.

Anyone with information on the vandalism and fire can report it to Cape Girardeau Police at 573-335-6621.

