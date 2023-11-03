Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Fire, graffiti damage at Arena Park under investigation

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating fire and graffiti damage in one of the bathrooms at...
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating fire and graffiti damage in one of the bathrooms at Arena Park.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating fire and graffiti damage in one of the bathrooms at Arena Park.

Police said there are burn marks on the floor of the bathroom and graffiti on the walls.

Damage is estimated at $2,400.

The damage was reported on Wednesday morning, November 1.

Anyone with information on the vandalism and fire can report it to Cape Girardeau Police at 573-335-6621.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Cape Girardeau woman in jail for not making court appearance
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Terrance D. Ware, 44, of Carbondale, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Carbondale man wanted in connection with deadly stabbing

Latest News

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
Bullet holes found in front door of Cape Girardeau home
Pets Night Out returns to downtown Cape Girardeau Friday evening, November 3.
Pets Night Out in Downtown Cape Girardeau
A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Cape Girardeau to mark the construction of the new...
Cape Girardeau County leaders break ground on new Emergency Operations Center
Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Chaffee on Friday morning.
Crews battle house fire in Chaffee