Crews battle house fire in Chaffee

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Chaffee on Friday morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Chaffee on Friday morning, November 3.

They were called just before 7 a.m. to the 400 block of Wright Street to a single-family house fire.

Crews cleared the scene shortly after 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to Chaffee Police Chief Sam Glency, the home has major smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is not clear at this time, but it is not considered suspicious.

Chief Glency said the cause may have been an electrical issue.

